IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the world champion Alex Shelley and KUSHIDA, better known as The Time Splitters, will reunite to take on Brian Myers and Moose on this Thursday’s episode of Impact on AXS.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 27TH IMPACT ON AXS:

– Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger in a Loser Leaves Town Match

– Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

– Moose & Brian Meyers vs. The Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA)

– Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young

– Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven (KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde)