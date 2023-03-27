The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised. Reigns is advertised for the go-home SmackDown on Friday.

Brock Lesnar and Omos will be on tonight’s show for a WrestleMania Weigh-In segment. Tonight’s RAW will feature the final red brand build for WrestleMania 39, so there should be a big push for the event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight’s episode:

