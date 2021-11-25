The following WWE RAW producers were revealed for this week, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Chris Park and Kenn Doane produced Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* Adam Pearce produced the Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins segment

* James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) and Chris Park produced AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits

* Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio was produced by Petey Williams and Jason Jordan

Stay tuned for more.

