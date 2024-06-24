WWE Raw Results 6/24/24

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Indiana

Commentators: (Michael Cole & The Miz)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Drew McIntyre Promo

Well, last week, everybody was talking about how I quit, but they’re not talking about that anymore, are they? They’re talking about what happened this past Friday on SmackDown. It was so good, I want to see it, again. Now, I prayed for this, and the big man made it happen, me. Each and every one of you that have been chanting Punk’s name for the last few months now, I am done with you. When you chant his name, it’s just in memory now. You’ve spent months listening to me tell you what kind of person he really is. You’ve watched what he’s done to me. At WrestleMania, Clash At The Castle, screwed me over in front of my family, my friends, my country. I promised my wife, my sick wife the world title, and he prevented that, and you still chant his damn name. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re chanting his name, you are dead to me.

So, now, you don’t exist, I’m going to talk right to you, Punk, at home, because I know you’re watching right now. I hope you’re uncomfortable, and in pain, and being fed through a straw, because I did that to you. I put you there. And I didn’t just take your dignity, now, did I? I also took this. Now, this is worth about fifty cents. No really meaning, a fan made it for you, but I know to you, Punk, it’s absolutely priceless. This bracelet bears the name of your wife and your stupid looking dog, Larry. You wear this when you leave home, so you can take them with you, so you don’t feel alone. But you are alone, Punk, right now, because of me.

You’re in pain, in misery, and it’s going to be a theme going forward, because I’m going to enter the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, and you’re going to watch alone, in pain, and being miserable. And I’m going to win as you lay there, alone, in pain, and miserable because of me. I know what it feels like to be alone, I’ve felt alone as everybody chanted your name, as the roster accepted you, as management accepted you, when I told them what kind of person you really were. But I’m not alone anymore, am I? I have your dog, I have your wife, I have your family in my corner now, and at Money In The Bank, I am going to win that contract, I’m going to cash it in that night, and you’re going to watch alone, and in pain, and miserable, while I have your family by my side, and become World Heavyweight Champion, in spite of your ass.

– We get a video recap of The Wyatt Sicks debut.

– Chad Gable refuses to do an interview as he arrives to the arena.

First Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Breakker backs Kaiser into the turnbuckles. Kaiser pie faces Breakker. Breakker grabs Kaiser by his throat. Breakker blocks a boot from Kaiser. Kaiser kicks Breakker in the face. Kaiser with two palm strikes. Kaiser uppercuts Breakker. Kaiser punches Breakker in the back. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Kaiser applies a side headlock. Kaiser whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker with a Criss Cross Lariat. Kaiser backs Breakker into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kaiser drives Breakker throat first into the top rope. Kaiser blasts Breakker with The PK. Kaiser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker drives Kaiser back first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Stalemate in the corner. Kaiser with a thumb to the eye. Kaiser kicks out the legs of Breakker.

Kaiser tees off on Breakker. Kaiser kicks Breakker in the back. Kaiser sends Breakker shoulder first into the steel ring post. Kaiser dropkicks Breakker to the floor. Kaiser kicks Breakker in the chest. Breakker drives Kaiser back first into the ring apron. Breakker with a Diving Lariat over the announce table. Kaiser regains control of the match during the commercial break. Kaiser is raining down haymakers. Kaiser talks smack to Breakker. Kaiser toys around with Breakker. Kaiser slaps Breakker in the face. Breakker is pissed. Kaiser unloads a flurry of chops. Breakker is throwing haymakers at Kaiser. Kaiser reverses out of the irish whip from Breakker.

Breakker runs through a chop from Kaiser. Breakker with a leaping elbow strike. Breakker with a Northern Lights Toss. Breakker follows that with a Release German Suplex. Breakker with a corner clothesline. Breakker puts Kaiser on the top turnbuckle. Kaiser with three haymakers. Kaiser shoves Breakker off the second rope. Breakker hits The FrankenSteiner. Breakker goes for The Press Powerslam, but Kaiser lands back on his feet. Kaiser with a big right hand. Breakker dumps Kaiser over the top rope. Kaiser sends Breakker crashing into the steel ring steps. Kaiser goes for The Wrap Around Dropkick, but Sheamus counters with The Brogue Kick which forces the disqualification. After the match, Sheamus clears the announce table. Sheamus goes for The Celtic Cross, but Breakker counters with The Spear.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser via Disqualification

– Damian Priest finds The Judgment Day playing WWE 2K24 while Dominik Mysterio is eating a plate of chicken nuggets. Dominik mentions that all of the gifts are from Liv Morgan. Damian says that Dominik needs to focus, and these distractions from Liv have to stop. Dominik shows Priest a text he received from Liv, it’s inferred that it’s a seductive photo, Carlito says that’s cool. How will Dominik explain himself to Rhea Ripley when she finds out that Liv has his phone number? Priest says that if he was in Dominik’s shoes, he would end this thing with Liv, tonight. He doesn’t want to sound like a broken record, but at the same time, the Braun Strowman problem has yet to be fixed, yet they’re continuing to play video games.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Bron Breakker banging on Adam Pearce’s door. Bron is sick and tired of people getting involved in his business. He wants to have a match with Sami Zayn, but he’s tired of the nonsense. Pearce tells Bron to calm down and he’ll take care of it. Sami Zayn joins the conversation. Sami says that if Bron wants a title shot, he can have it, anytime, anyplace. The match is made official for Money In The Bank.

Second Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane In The Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Sane. Valkyria with a waist lock go-behind. Sane kicks Baszler in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Sane applies a side headlock. Valkyria whips Sane across the ring. Valkyria with a Hip Toss for a one count. Valkyria whips Sane back first into the turnbuckles. Baszler clotheslines Valkyria. Baszler with a Rising Knee Strike to Sane. Baszler with a GutWrench Slam for a two count. Baszler sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria dives over Baszler. Valkyria sweeps out the legs of Baszler. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sane tugs on Valkyria’s hair. Valkyria reverses out of the irish whip from Sane. Sane with a Double Headscissors Takeover. Sane with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside.

Sane has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sane drills Baszler with The BrainBuster on the ring apron. Valkyria with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Valkyria rolls Sane back into the ring. Valkyria with The Missile Dropkick. Valkyria with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Baszler kicks Valkyria in the back. Baszler punches Valkyria in the back. Baszler whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria dodges The Big Boot. Valkyria goes for The Spinning Heel Kick, but Baszler counters with The Bridging Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sane drops Baszler with The Running Blockbuster.

Sane drags Baszler to the corner. Sane goes for The Insane Elbow, but Baszler gets her knees up in the air. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Valkyria rolls Baszler over for a two count. Valkyria with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria hits The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Sane side steps Baszler into the turnbuckles. Sane with The Spinning Back Fist. Baszler responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Baszler decks Valkyria with a back elbow smash. Valkyria avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Valkyria goes for The Night Wing, but Baszler counters with The Kirifuda Clutch. Sane connects with The Insane Elbow. Valkyria plants Sane with The Night Wing to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

– We go to the back where Drew McIntyre is arguing with Adam Pearce. Pearce reminds Drew that you have to earn the right to participate in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. He can’t give Drew a free spot especially after he quit last week. Drew says that he didn’t really quit, he was trying to make management notice that he’s the good guy here. Is it fair that Seth Rollins immediately gets a world title shot after being off for three months? Is it fair that CM Punk can steal a referee shirt, and screw him over at Clash At The Castle? Drew says that he believes in Pearce. However, if Pearce doesn’t do the right thing, Drew will show him what real disruption really looks like.

– Michael Cole goes over the big news that the city of Indianapolis will be the host city of the 2025 Royal Rumble. Plus, Indy will host future SummerSlam and WrestleMania events in the coming years.

Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio Segment

Liv Morgan: Oh, Dominik, since I couldn’t seem to catch you backstage, I thought I’d come all the way out here to get your attention. I hope you really, really, really like the gifts I gave you, but I hope you like that text I sent you, even more. I know you’re playing hard to get right now, and I’m okay with that, but once you’re honest with yourself and realize that this is what you want, I promise I have so much in store for you. Rhea has never gotten you any gifts, has she? Rhea is never cared about you the way I do. So, Daddy Dom, will you pretty, pretty please come out here? You can thank me for the gifts, and I promise to give you one more, right here, right now, in front of all of these people.

Zelina Vega: I got gifts for everyone here tonight. And that is shutting you the hell up. See, I don’t really know why you’re so obsessed with Rhea Ripley’s sloppy seconds in Dominik Mysterio. But that’s actually not why I’m out here tonight. I’m here out to talk about something that you’ve clearly forgotten about. So, while you’re running around here, chasing Dirty D, I’m out here chasing the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Liv Morgan: Oh, Zelina. Oh, my, goodness, I haven’t forgotten about my title. This is the most important thing in my life. I took out Rhea Ripley for this championship. I put Becky Lynch into early retirement for this championship. So, there’s nothing more that means more than this.

Zelina Vega: Except, Liv, it seems like you’re all about having fun. And that fun seems to be all that you’re worried about.

Liv Morgan: What’s wrong with having a little fun, every now and then?

Zelina Vega: What’s wrong with having a little fun, every now and then? Well, I’ll tell you. You schemed for those opportunities, and starved for mine, which means my why will always top yours.

Liv Morgan: That’s not true, though.

Zelina Vega: Still talking. So, you know exactly what sounds fun to me? How about you put that title on the line, huh? How’s that sound everyone? Liv Morgan versus Zelina Vega, for the WWE Women’s World Championship, right here in Indianapolis?

Liv Morgan: Yeah, I’d love to, but I’m kind of in a middle of something right now, so, next week. Okay, bye. Oh, Dominik.

Zelina Vega: Oh, I’m not waiting for next week. Try me, let’s do this tonight.

Liv Morgan: Daddy Dom, did you like the gifts I got you? I know you like the gifts I got you.

Dominik Mysterio: Zelina. Yes, I got the gifts. No, I did not like them.

Liv Morgan: But I know you love that text I sent you, right? Let me get this for you, come on.

Zelina Vega: Uh-Uh. What’s going on here? Liv, if you were too afraid to fight, you didn’t have to bring your man out here to get in the way.

Dominik Mysterio: I’m not her man. Zelina, if you’re going to fight for the Women’s World Championship, I want to help.

Zelina Vega: Wait, this is rich, I want to hear this. You said what?

Dominik Mysterio: I know you and Mami have had your differences.

Liv Morgan: Guys, let Daddy Dom speak.

Dominik Mysterio: I know you and Mami have had your differences, but I’d rather see anyone but her with that title.

Zelina Vega: No, no, no. See, if I wanted to hear anything out of you, I would’ve tossed the coin in your begging bowl, first off. Secondly, I don’t need your help, okay? And I don’t want you anywhere near my match.

Liv attacks Zelina from behind. All hell starts breaking loose. Rey Mysterio pulls Liv off of Zelina. Dominik shoves down Rey. Liv starts following Dominik after he leaves the ring.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Adam Pearce. Chad Gable is still shaken up after what happened last week, but he’s medically cleared to compete tonight, and he’s focused on the triple threat MITB Qualifier. Did mentioned anything about the attack and his current mental state? Pearce says that it’s not for him to share that story, Gable is solely focused on the match.

– Seth Rollins Vignette.

– Dominik Mysterio tells Liv Morgan to leave him alone. Liv just wanted to thank Dom for being her hero. He saved her from his deadbeat dad, so he knows he want this just as bad as she does. Dom doesn’t like Rey, he’s a deadbeat. Liv gives Dominik a big hug before he walks away. R-Truth joins the conversation. Truth asks Liv if that was Tom or Nick Mysterio she was talking to? Dom may have been a reluctant hero, but those are the best kind of heroes. Liv agrees with Truth. Truth has always had a soft spot for Tom and Nick, he loves it when love is in the air. He’s playing hard to get. Liv says that she can find a way to get Dom a match with his dad next week, but also give his friends, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. Can Truth help her with that? Truth has never liked JD, he’s never been in Judgment Day, and he has a huge head. Truth tells Liv that he can make that match happen. Truth has always liked Carmella, and he loves, love.

Chad Gable Promo

Do you believe in miracles? Because the rumors of my demise were greatly exaggerated. Now, sure, I was left bloodied, I was left bludgeon, I was left for dead by a bunch of monsters last week. There’s just one problem, Chad Gable cannot be killed. Chad Gable lives. And in act of true bravery, I decided to come down here tonight, and face two more monsters. Much like last week, I’ll persevere, I will go on to Money In The Bank, climb the ladder, grab the briefcase, and call myself, Master In The Bank.

Third Match: Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman In The Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Chop Exchange. Gable heads to the outside. That leads us to a huge standoff with Strowman and Reed. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reed applies a side headlock. Strowman whips Reed across the ring. Reed ducks a clothesline from Strowman. Reed with a leaping shoulder block that backs Strowman into the ropes. Strowman drops Reed with a shoulder tackle. Reed sends Strowman tumbling to the floor. Reed blocks The German Suplex. Reed throws Gable into Strowman. Reed lands The Suicide Dive. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Gable applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Reed levels Strowman with The Body Avalanche. Gable ducks a clothesline from Reed. Gable dropkicks Reed. Reed goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Gable ducks out of the way. Gable with two flying forearm smashes.

Reed responds with Two Body Avalanches. Strowman kicks Gable in the face. Strowman decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Strowman with a running shoulder block. Strowman drops Gable with The Big Boot. Strowman with a Biel Throw into Reed. Strowman plays to the crowd. Strowman delivers The Strowman Express. Reed sends Strowman shoulder first into the steel ring post. Gable with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Strowman blocks The MoonSault. Strowman drags Reed out of the ring. Strowman sends Reed face first into the ring post. Strowman Powerslams Reed on the floor. The Judgment Day gangs up on Strowman. Strowman goes for a Double Chokeslam, but Finn Balor counters with a chop block. Strowman is getting destroyed on the stage. Gable connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, the lights go out in the building. The Wyatt Sicks theme song plays. Nikki Cross crawls towards Gable. Nikki delivers a package to Michael Cole which is addressed to Pat McAfee. Cole opens the box and it’s a VHS tape that says, play me.

Winner: Chad Gable via Pinfall

– Chad Gable runs into The Alpha Academy backstage. Gable says that his life flashed in front of him before the attack last week. It was a good reminder that The Academy are like family to him, and families stick together. Otis agrees with Gable, but he’s steadfast with what he told him last week. The Academy is done with Chad Gable. Maxxine says that they’re glad that Gable is okay, but he really hurt Otis. Otis looked up to Gable as a big brother. Otis just needs some time, and Maxxine will talk to him. Gable tells The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile that he needs help.

Fourth Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

