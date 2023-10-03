The viewership numbers are in for the October 2nd edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,511,000 viewers overnight, an increase of 3% compared to last week’s number. They scored a rating of 0.48 in the 18-49 demographic, which is a rise of 12% from previous week’s key demo rating. This was the red-brand’s best number against the NFL’s Monday Night Football this season. In case you were wondering, the Seattle Seahawks trounced the New York Giants.

Raw was headlined by GUNTHER successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship against Tommas Ciampa. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on all future WWE program ratings.