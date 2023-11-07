The viewership numbers are in for the November 6th edition of WWE Raw from Pennsylvania.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,522,000 viewers on average, an increase of 9% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.47 (619,000 viewers) in the 18-49 demographic, which was also up 9% from last Monday’s 0.43 demo rating. WWE went up against the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets.

Raw featured Seth Rollins successfully defending the world heavyweight championship against Sami Zayn in the main event, as well as the announcement of the WarGames matchup that will take place at Survivor Series later this month in Chicago.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to update you give you weekly viewership numbers for all WWE programming. Stay tuned.