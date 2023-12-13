The viewership numbers are in for the December 11th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,466,000 viewers overnight and scored a rating of 0.46 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the December 4th episode, which drew 1,533,000 viewers and had a demo rating of 0.49. Raw was up against some stiff competition though.

SportsTVRatings reports that the two Monday Night NFL games scored huge in viewership. The Giants vs. Packers pulled in 11.4 million viewers on ABC and the Titans vs. Dolphins pulled in 7.3 million simultaneously on ESPN. The ManningCast ESPN2 broadcast pulled in 940,000 viewers.

Raw featured CM Punk going toe-to-toe with Seth Rollins on the microphone, as well as set up more matches on the Road to the Royal Rumble.

