– Following their physical battle of the behemoths showdown on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, OH., Bronson Reed and Ivar crossed paths backstage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a video captured for a post-show WWE digital exclusive. Check it out below.

– WWE paid tribute to former Raw Guest Host and longtime friend of the company, the late Price Is Right host Bob Barker. “Remembering the legendary Bob Barker on his birthday,” read a post shared via the company’s official X feed.

Remembering the legendary Bob Barker on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/GSPidZ88YV — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023

– Mick Foley will be appearing with Tyler Breeze at a Fanatics Live appearance to auction off signed merchandise and collectibles on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 2pm EST. For more information, check out the post below from WWE’s official X account promoting the appearance.

"The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley joins @MmmGorgeous on @fanaticslive to auction off signed merchandise and collectibles, TOMORROW at 2pm ET! https://t.co/7ch6U59CAJ pic.twitter.com/I0hi4NMJQt — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2023

– Following her return at NXT Deadline, WWE is hyping Cora Jade’s return to NXT on USA on tonight’s show. They also question what is next for Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Blair Davenport.

– Finally, with his impressive come-from-behind victory in the final moments of the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, WWE is hyping Trick Williams and NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov beginning their road to New Year’s Evil on tonight’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA.