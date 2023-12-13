CM Punk is backstage for this evening’s WWE NXT from the Performance Cente according to Fightful Select.

Punk was in attendance for NXT’s recent Deadline premium live event this past Saturday, where he and Shawn Michaels opened the show with a promo. The former world champion announced on last night’s Raw that he was signing to the red-brand exclusively and would be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It is unknown if Punk will be on the show or is just hanging out but the report notes that he has been hanging out there throughout the day. He was NOT listed on the show spoiler report that came out earlier.

Stay tuned.