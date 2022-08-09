The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* In-ring promo with Bayley, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai

* Angelo Dawkins vs. Seth Rollins

* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* Judgment Day promo

* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

* WWE United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa

* Omos handicap match

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable

* No DQ: AJ Styles vs. The Miz

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Rey Mysterio w/Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor w/The Judgment Day

* Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins w/Montez Ford

* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa For The WWE United States Title

* Tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.