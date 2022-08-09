The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.
This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
* In-ring promo with Bayley, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai
* Angelo Dawkins vs. Seth Rollins
* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
* Judgment Day promo
* Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Dana Brooke & Tamina vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
* WWE United States Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa
* Omos handicap match
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable
* No DQ: AJ Styles vs. The Miz
* Rey Mysterio w/Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor w/The Judgment Day
* Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins w/Montez Ford
* Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa For The WWE United States Title
* Tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
