AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/8/22

The Schottenstein Center

Columbus, Ohio

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (35-6) Ruby Soho & (11-28) Skye Blue vs. (0-2) Megan Meyers & (0-1) Nikki Victory

Skye Blue and Nikki Victory will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Victory with a forearm smash. Victory with a waist lock go-behind. Blue sends Victory to the corner. Blue with a forearm smash. Blue tags in Soho. Assisted Corner Spear. Soho with a forearm smash. Soho tags in Blue. Following a snap mare takeover, Double PK for a one count. Victory avoids The SuperKick. Victory tags in Meyers. Blue ducks a clothesline from Meyers. Blue dropkicks Meyers. Meyers side steps Blue into the turnbuckles. Meyers with a forearm smash. Meyers with a running elbow smash. Meyers ducks a clothesline from Blue.

Meyers kicks the left knee of Blue. Meyers with a Roundhouse Kick. Meyers tags in Victory. Victory punches Blue in the back. Victory stomps on Blue’s back. Victory transitions into a ground and pound attack. Victory takes a swipe at Soho. Blue uses her feet to create separation. Soho and Meyers are tagged in. Soho clotheslines Meyers. Soho scores the elbow knockdown. Soho rocks Victory with a forearm smash. Meyers reverses out of the irish whip from Soho. Soho decks Meyers with a back elbow smash. Soho drives Meyers face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Soho with a DDT/STO Combination for a two count. Victory tugs on Soho’s hair. Blue SuperKicks Victory. Soho connects with Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-6) Ruby Soho & (12-28) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Second Match: (1-0) Parker Bordeaux w/Ariya Daivari vs. (0-1) Casey Carrington

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bordeaux sends Carrington face first into the canvas. Bordeaux backs Carrington into the turnbuckles. Bordeaux with a Running Body Avalanche. Bordeaux drives Carrington back first into the turnbuckles. Bordeaux with a Big Biel Throw. Carrington fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Carrington with forearm shivers. Bordeaux with an Inside Out Lariat. Bordeaux follows that with a knee lift. Bordeaux connects with a Belly to Back Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Parker Bordeaux via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-1) Athena vs. (0-9) Queen Aminata

Aminata kicks Athena in the gut. Aminata paint brushes Athena. Aminata whips Athena across the ring. Aminata goes for a Hip Toss, but Athena lands back on her feet. Athena with a deep arm-drag. Athena with a leg lariat. Athena sweeps out the legs of Aminata. Aminata regroups on the outside. Athena blasts Aminata with a Shotgun Dropkick. Athena rolls Aminata back into the ring. Aminata kicks Athena in the face.

Aminata dives over Athena. Aminata rocks Athena with a forearm smash. Aminata sends Athena to the corner. Aminata with a running elbow smash. Aminata with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Aminata slaps Athena in the face. Athena with forearm shivers. Aminata ducks a clothesline from Athena. Following a snap mare takeover, Aminata kicks Athena in the back. Athena dodges The PK. Athena SuperKicks Aminata. Athena with a Modified CodeBreaker. Athena connects with The Eclipse to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) Athena via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (11-9) Kiera Hogan & (1-15) Leila Grey vs. (0-1) Alice Crowley & (0-3) Freya States

Crowley and States jumps The Baddies before the bell rings. Grey pulls Crowley down to the mat. Grey dumps Crowley out of the ring. Hogan dives over States. Hogan thrust kicks the right knee of States. Hogan with a Leg Drop for a two count. Hogan applies a front face lock. States shoves Hogan into the ropes. Hogan kicks States in the face. Grey tags herself in. Grey with forearm shivers. Grey with clubbing mid-kicks. States with forearm shivers. States follows that with a Biel Throw.

Grey side steps States into the turnbuckles. Grey with a Rising Knee Strike. Grey hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Hogan and Crowley are tagged in. Hogan kicks the right shoulder of Crowley. Hogan SuperKicks Crowley. Hogan with a Sliding Dropkick. Grey pulls States off the ring apron. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Hogan starts bickering with Grey as they are walking out of the ring.

Winner: (12-9) Kiera Hogan & (2-15) Leila Grey via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (15-11) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) w/Evil Uno & Preston Vance vs. (0-2) Lord Crewe & (0-3) TUG Cooper

John Silver and Lord Crewe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Crewe whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Crewe with a shoulder tackle. Crewe drops down on the canvas. Crewe leapfrogs over Silver. Silver ducks a clothesline from Crewe. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver whips Crewe across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver dumps Cooper out of the ring. Crewe decks Silver with a back elbow smash. Crewe with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Crewe tags in Cooper. Copper unloads two knife edge chops. Cooper with a forearm shiver.

Silver ducks a clothesline from Cooper. Silver with The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds and Crewe are tagged in. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Crewe. Reynolds nails Cooper with The Helluva Kick. Reynolds side steps Crewe into Cooper. Reynolds with two running elbow smashes. Crewe reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds with a Double Foot Stomp. Cooper runs interference. Cooper goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Silver drops Cooper with a Pump Kick. Dark Order connects with their Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex/Jackknife Hold Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-11) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (34-17) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-6) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

Fenix and Peter Avalon will start things off. Avalon side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Fenix. The Wingmen continues to play mind games with The Lucha Brothers. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Fenix with a double gut punch. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Stereo SuperKicks. The Wingmen trips The Lucha Brothers from the outside. Avalon pulls Fenix out of the ring. The Wingmen gangs up on Pentagon. Avalon with a straight right hand. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth punches Pentagon in the back. Nemeth tags in Avalon. The Wingmen are abusing the referee’s five count. Double Irish Whip. Pentagon kicks Avalon in the chest. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Pentagon with Two SlingBlades. Pentagon tags in Fenix.

Fenix with a Flying Crossbody Block. Pentagon launches Avalon over the top rope. Fenix with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. SuperKick Party. Assisted Cazadora Splash. Fenix slaps Avalon in the chest. Fenix sweeps out the legs of Nemeth. Pentagon with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Fenix with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Avalon dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nemeth drops Fenix with The Leaping DDT for a two count. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Fenix denies The Rude Awakening. Fenix tags in Pentagon. Nemeth kicks Pentagon in the gut. Fenix with a Roll Through Shotei to Avalon. Double SuperKick to Nemeth. Fenix with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. The Lucha Brothers connects with The Assisted Package PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Andrade El Idolo and Rush comes down to the ring to play mind games with The Lucha Brothers.

Winner: (35-17) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

