The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is likely out of order, and was the plan as of 7pm ET:

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to defend against The Street Profits

* A promo from Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

* Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

* MVP hosts The VIP Lounge with Omos

* Alexa Bliss returns vs. Sonya Deville

* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* Veer vs. enhancement talent

* WWE United States Champion Theory defends against Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa with The Miz as the guest referee

* Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as the main event (likely non-title)

