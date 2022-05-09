AEW Dark Elevation Results 5/9/22

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Baltimore, Maryland

Commentary Team: (Paul Wight & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (1-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels and Preston Vance) w/Anna Jay vs. (0-0) Josh Fuller, (0-0) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Diego, (0-1) Brandon Scott In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alan Angels and Josh Fuller will start things off. Fuller shoves Angels. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels slams Fuller’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angels with a blistering chop. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels with a running chop. Fuller reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels sends Fuller into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a Leg Lariat. Angels applies a wrist lock. Simultaneous tag to Uno. Double Shoulder Tackle. Uno sends Fuller to the corner. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Uno slams Fuller’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a running elbow smash. Reynolds with a corkscrew elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Fuller. Reynolds floors Fuller with a chop. Fuller reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Mooney kicks Reynolds in the back. Reynolds knocks Mooney off the ring apron. Fuller attacks Reynolds from behind. Fuler tags in Scott.

Scott with a double sledge. Scott goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Reynolds lands back on his feet. Reynolds with a Cravate Suplex. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Mooney. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno clotheslines Mooney. Uno clears the ring. Uno drops Mooney with The Big Boot. Uno blocks a boot from Diego. Assisted NeckBreaker. Mooney thrust kicks the midsection of Uno. Meeting Of The Minds. Uno with a Double Stunner. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with a double clothesline. Vance with a Belly to Back Slam. Vance follows that with two corner clotheslines. Vance goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Diego gets in the way. Vance catches Diego in mid-air. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift to Scott. Angels with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Vance tags in Uno. Dark Order connects with The Assisted SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Second Match: (32-3) Abadon vs. (28-23) Emi Sakura

Abadon starts biting the right shoulder of Sakura. Abadon with forearm shivers. Sakura slaps Abadon in the chest. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Abadon clings onto the middle rope. Sakura kicks Abadon in the face. Abadon denies The Queen’s Gambit. Abadon with a Back Body Drop. Abadon with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the ring apron. Abadon repeatedly drives her knee into the midsection of Sakura. Abadon rolls Sakura back into the ring.

Sakura is putting the boots to Abadon. Sakura sits on Abadon’s back. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Sakura goes for another Queen’s Gambit, but Abadon lands back on her feet. Abadon starts biting Sakura’s neck. Abaon with clubbing elbow smashes. Abadon with a Running Bulldog. Abadon follows that with a Running Senton Splash. Abadon transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Sakura whips Abadon across the ring. Abadon ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Abadon with a Running Lariat. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (9-47-2) Peter Avalon w/Ryan Nemeth vs. (30-38) Sonny Kiss

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Avalon grabs a side headlock. Kiss whips Avalon across the ring. Avalon drops Kiss with a shoulder. Kiss drops down on the canvas. Kiss leapfrogs over Avalon. Kiss with a Hip Toss. Kiss with a Headscissors Takeover. Kiss follows that with a Back Handspring Uppercut. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon with two toe kicks. Avalon ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kiss with a forearm smash. Kiss with The Roundhouse Kick. Kiss delivers a Press Slam. Kiss with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Kiss with a Spinning Back Kick. Nemeth trips Kiss from the outside. Avalon attacks Kiss from behind.

Avalon stomps on Kiss’s back. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon rolls Kiss back into the ring. Avalon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kiss delivers his combination offense. Avalon blocks The Pump Kick. Avalon makes Kiss do the splits. Avalon SuperKicks Kiss for a two count. Avalon bodyslams Kiss. Avalon goes for The MoonSault, but Kiss ducks out of the way. Kiss with The DropSault. Kiss with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Kiss sends Avalon to the corner. Avalon launches Kiss over the top rope. Kiss with The Roundhouse Kick. Kiss with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Kiss nails Avalon with The Pump Kick. Kiss hits The Splitting Leg Drop. The referee gets distracted by Nemeth. Meeting Of The Minds. Kiss shoves Avalon into Nemeth. Kiss connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-38) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (49-27) John Silver w/Anna Jay & Alex Reynolds vs. (0-0) Tony Deppen

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Deppen whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Deppen with a shoulder tackle. Deppen drops down on the canvas. Deppen leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Deppen. Silver ducks under two clotheslines from Deppen. Silver with a Running European Uppercut. Silver with Big Biel Throw. Silver flexes his muscles.

Deppen dives over Silver. Deppen kicks out the legs of Silver. Deppen with a Running Knee Drop for a one count. Deppen transitions into a ground and pound attack. Deppen poses for the crowd. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Silver delivers his combination offense. Deppen with a Jumping Knee Strike. Silver responds with a Lariat. Silver lawn darts Deppen into the middle turnbuckle pad. Silver nails Deppen with The Running Pump Kick. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (50-27) John Silver via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (7-2) Keith Lee & (3-3) Shane Strickland vs. (1-1) The Factory (QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto) w/Aaron Solow

Shane Strickland and QT Marshall will start things off. Marshall kicks Strickland in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Strickland. Strickland with a straight right hand. Strickland with a knife edge chop. Strickland tags in Lee. Strickland buries his shoulder into the midsection of Marshall. Lee with a forearm smash. Lee applies a wrist lock. Lee lifts Marshall up in the air. Chop Exchange. Lee with a Big Biel Throw. Marshall tags in Comoroto. Lee with an overhand chop. Lee gets distracted by Solow. Comoroto ducks a clothesline from Lee. The Factory with a Double Flapjack. Comoroto puts his knee on the back of Lee’s neck. Marshall scores a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Comoroto punches Lee. Comoroto with clubbing shoulder blocks. Marshall wraps the tag rope around Lee’s neck. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall with a gut punch. Marshall with forearm shivers. Marshall tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto with a Running Shoulder Block. Comoroto applies a front face lock. Comoroto with clubbing blows to Lee’s back. Lee with a Back Body Drop. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall knocks Strickland off the ring apron. Marshall rocks Lee with a forearm smash. Marshall poses for the crowd. Lee with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Strickland and Comoroto are tagged in. Strickland with three flying forearm smashes. Strickland ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Strickland delivers his combination offense. Strickland with a Flying Uppercut to the back of Marshall’s neck. Strickland with a Rebound Uppercut to Comoroto. Strickland follows that with The Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Strickland tags in Lee. Solow runs interference. Comoroto shoves Lee into Strickland. Lee fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Marshall SuperKicks Lee. Comoroto Spears Lee for a two count. Strickland drops Marshall with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Strickland punches Solow. Strickland with a Release German Suplex. Lee connects with The Big Bang Catastrophe to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Keith Lee & (4-3) Shane Strickland via Pinfall

