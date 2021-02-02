Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the main event, drew an average of 1.892 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 1.820 million viewers for the Royal Rumble go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.981 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.904 million), the second hour drew 1.885 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.838 million) and the final hour drew 1.811 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.716 million).

RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #23 spot, and behind Rachel Maddow Show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Last Word, Hannity, The Five, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House, All In, Cuomo Prime Time, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Outfront, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, Beat, Reidout, and FOX News Primetime.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.52. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.984 million, ranking #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in the key demo.

This is the third week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took home the #1 spot in the key demo for the second week in a row. This week’s RAW drew the third-most viewers since the August 31 post-Payback episode (1.900 million viewers), behind the Legends Night show on January 4 (2.128 million viewers) and the January 18 episode, which tied with the October 12 Draft Night 2 episode (1.855 million viewers). RAW also drew the third-best 18-49 demographic rating since the August 31 post-Payback episode (0.58 rating), behind Legends Night on January 4 (0.68 rating) and the January 18 show (0.60 rating). This week’s RAW was down 12.7% from the same week in 2020, but that was not the post-Royal Rumble episode.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 5.492 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.318 million viewers on CBS, Ellen’s Game of Games drew 3.333 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.771 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American Stories drew 662,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

