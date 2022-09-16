WWE is currently celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

WWE announced this week that they are sending a family to WrestleMania 39 in April with a contest for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“WWE brings families together – WWE Superstars, WWE Employees & WWE Fans. This Hispanic Heritage Month, WWE celebrates the importance of families and how together we are one Universe.This month, WWE fans will have an opportunity to submit a message about what WWE means to their family and who they want to bring together, with the ultimate prize of reuniting at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this April! Stay tuned for more information on the #WWEFamilyReunion Contest!,” they announced.

Details on the contest will be announced soon. WWE is also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month across their social and digital platforms for the rest of September.

On a related note, WWE released the new “Best Of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” episode on Peacock and the WWE Network today. The episode runs for 3 hours and features 10 segments, and is hosted by Matt Camp.

The playlist includes a rare 70 year old match that WWE has released for the first time ever, featuring “Professor” Roy Shire vs. Rito Romero from Texas Wrasslin’ on October 26, 1954. The match was taped at The Sportatorium in Dallas, TX.

Below is the full line-up for the new “Best Of WWE” episode released today, along with a new WWE video for Hispanic Heritage Month:

* Rito Romero vs. “Professor” Roy Shires from Texas Wrasslin’ on 10/26/1954

* Pedro Morales vs. then-WWE Champion Ivan Koloff from Madison Square Garden on 2/8/1971

* Mil Mascaras vs. then-WWE Champion Superstar Graham from Madison Square Garden on 12/19/1977

* Tito Santana vs. then-WWE Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine in a Steel Cage Match from the Baltimore Arena on 7/6/1985

* Rey Mysterio and Konnan vs. Psicosis and La Parka from the ECW Arena on 10/27/1995

* WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero vs. then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at No Way Out 2004

* Carlito vs. then-WWE Intercontinental Champion Ric Flair from RAW on 9/29/2005

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer and then-World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 22

* Carlos Colón’s 2014 WWE Hall of Fame induction with Carlito, Primo and Epico

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash 2021

WWE proudly celebrates the rich legacy of Hispanic Superstars throughout #HispanicHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/NmZnE7aj9P — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2022

.@WWE is proud to celebrate our incredible Hispanic Superstars this #HispanicHeritageMonth! pic.twitter.com/z18A3Os07S — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 15, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

