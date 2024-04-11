Bron Breakker is ready to make his full-time move to the WWE main roster.

As noted, following his NXT Tag-Team title loss with Baron Corbin to Axiom and Nathan Frazer on the post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT this past Tuesday night, a post-show NXT farewell segment took place for Breakker.

After the show, the farewell continued behind-the-scenes.

WWE released footage on X of NXT executive Shawn Michaels with Breakker backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. following his final appearance for the brand.

“Bron Breakker took WWE NXT by storm and has already created more than his fair share of unforgettable moments…. And this is just the beginning. Go get ’em,” Michaels wrote on X.

Responding to the clip and Michaels’ comments, Breakker wrote, “NXT will always be my home. Thank you, Shawn Michaels for believing in me and pushing me to be my very best everyday. It was an honor and privilege to represent your brand for over 2 years. This is only the beginning. #WEARENXT.”

Check out the footage below.