The big story coming out of last night’s AEW Dynamite was the promotion’s decision to air the backstage security footage from All In London, which showed the incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry that led to Punk’s termination. The footage was used as a part of a storyline for the Young Bucks facing FTR at AEW Dynasty, but the response to airing it has been met with widespread criticism from fans and analysts online.

According to Wade Keller from PW Torch, the idea was entirely AEW President Tony Khan’s. It is said in the report that the Young Bucks were “not in favor” of airing the footage, but it seems like their boss talked them into it by the end.

That’s not all. Will Ospreay cut a promo on last night’s show, where he addressed comments made by Triple H on the Pat McAfee Show. The Game said that he wasn’t in favor of wrestlers only working one day a week, and that if they didn’t want to grind he’s happy he didn’t sign them. While not naming Ospreay, the Aerial Assassin took those comments as a shot at him, and responded by saying that the only reason Triple H is in power is because he “grinded on the boss’s daughter.”

Keller reports that this promo was also pitched by Tony Khan, and that Ospreay hadn’t planned on saying that. It is not known whether Ospreay was resilient against the idea the same way the Young Bucks were, but that it was not something he was normally planning to talk about.

AEW Dynamite viewership ratings come out later today.