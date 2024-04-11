On WrestleMania XL weekend WWE revealed that a ‘Behind the Curtain’ documentary covering the build-up to the company’s biggest show of all time would be released. The limited footage that was aired will details why WWE decided to shift away from the planned Rock vs. Roman Reigns storyline and instead assure that Cody Rhodes “finished his story.” It was advertised to be released on April 10th.

However, that never happened and many in the WWE Universe wondered where the documentary was. PW Insider reports that WWE is still assembling the film due to the sheer amount of footage the company shot over WrestleMania XL weekend. The report states that the film will be released as soon as a final cut is locked in.

Stay tuned.