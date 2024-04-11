Some big news regarding AEW Fight Forever and what the company is thinking about for a future game.

Fight Forever released a little less than a year ago, and while the game has found a player base, limited match modes, creation suites, and other complaints have stopped the game from finding the same success as the WWE 2K series. However, a new report has surfaced revealing that Fight Forever had a tough road from the start.

According to Insider Gaming, there were people in AEW and from Yuke’s who believe the game should not have been announced as early as it was. One source told Insider Gaming that by announcing it so soon it “nearly killed it from the start.” The belief from many is that keeping the game in development and holding back another year would have been best.

It is mentioned in the report that the reason the game was released too soon was because it needed to “recoup money from development,” as Fight Forever went drastically over budget. AEW Games will continue to release DLC’s for Fight Forever, but there is no guarantee that everything they had planned will see the light of day.

As for the future, AEW does want to make another video game but whether they do it again with Yuke’s remains to be seen. The relationship between the two is said to not be on great terms due to the experience of Fight Forever.