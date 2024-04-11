Jack Perry is moving some merchandise.

Perry launched a new website entitled, ScapegoatShop, where he sells Scapegoat t-shirts, hats, and arm bands that comment on his suspension from AEW following his incident with CM Punk at All In. The former FTW Champion has referred to himself as the Scapegoat in that situation ever since he started working in NJPW as a member of the House of Torture. While many had started to put the moment behind them, the entire saga resurfaced when AEW decided to air footage of the Punk/Perry incident on last night’s Dynamite.

Well as of today, Perry is completely sold out of his Scapegoat t-shirt on the website. Not only that, but NJPW announced that Perry has the top selling shirt for their promotion in back-to-back months.

Jack Perry's official Scapegoat shirt on his merch website is COMPLETELY SOLD OUT in all sizes! THE JACK FANBASE IS THRIVING. pic.twitter.com/XuUibPrwCG — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 11, 2024

Not only is the scapegoat shirt sold out Jack Perry is the #1 merch seller in New Japan Pro Wrestling in back to back months, two different shirts https://t.co/pjr0jKbUHH pic.twitter.com/yg3ExU0927 — ️️ (@KXNGAO) April 11, 2024

Perry will be facing Shota Umino at Windy City Riot this Friday, which takes place in Chicago. Stay tuned.