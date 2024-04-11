AEW issued the following press release announcing the dates and location for its Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End pay-per-view events.

AEW Announces Remaining Dates and Locations for 2024 Pay-Per-View Events

— New York, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey and Florida Added as Hosts of Upcoming AEW Pay-Per-Views —

April 11, 2024 – Following AEW’s biggest pay-per-view schedule in company history last year and the record-breaking success of the recent AEW: Revolution, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan today announced the remaining dates and locations for this year’s events. The full 2024 pay-per-view schedule includes:

• Sunday, April 21 – AEW: Dynasty at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis

• Sunday, May 26 – AEW: Double or Nothing at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

• Sunday, June 30 – AEW: Forbidden Door at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

• Sunday, August 25 – AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium in London, UK

• Sunday, September 1 – AEW: All Out at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

• Saturday, October 12 – AEW: WrestleDream at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash.

• Saturday, November 23 – AEW: Full Gear at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

• Saturday, December 28 – AEW: World’s End at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla.

“Last month’s AEW: Revolution was the best pay-per-view event in company history, further cementing AEW’s dominance as the leader in cutting-edge professional wrestling pay-per-view events worldwide,” said Khan. “With AEW: Dynasty on the horizon next Sunday, we are solidifying our remaining 2024 pay-per-view schedule by returning to familiar places and debuting in iconic locations, giving fans around the world the opportunity to make plans in advance to be part of the excitement live in-person.”

Tickets for AEW: Dynasty in St. Louis, AEW: Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas and AEW: All In London in the UK are currently on sale via AEWTix.com. Additional information on the remaining events, including on sale dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.