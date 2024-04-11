A first look at the poster for WWE’s Backlash premium live event.

A new era for a new champion… and next month, the @WWEUniverse in France helps usher it in. #WWEBacklash France streams LIVE from @LDLC_Arena on May 4, at a special start time of 1pm ET @peacock @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/SBFfg9fgMV — Triple H (@TripleH) April 11, 2024

WWE Backlash takes place on May 4th from the LDLC Arena in Greater Lyon, France.