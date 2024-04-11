AEW delivered on its promise.

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite featured the Young Bucks sharing backstage footage of the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident, with the Bucks claiming that the incident distracted them ahead of their match against FTR on the same event, which FTR won to retain the tag team titles. The Bucks later promised that they wouldn’t lose their focus when they face FTR again at AEW Dyasty.

Storyline aside, the footage does reveal conclusive evidence from the Punk and Perry scuffle, an incident that eventually led to Punk’s firing from AEW. Punk and Perry can be seen talking with one another shortly after Perry’s FTW title match with HOOK. After some heated words, Punk “pie-faced” Perry, and immediately went to put him in a guillotine choke. It wasn’t long before Samoa Joe and security in the area broke the two men apart. Punk can then be seen screaming at someone off-camera, who would most likely be Tony Khan.

Punk later walks off, alongside Chris Hero, Malakai Black, and Jerry Lynn.