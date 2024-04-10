Mercedes Moné has revealed when she will wrestle her first match with AEW.

The CEO signed with the promotion many months ago, but finally debuted on AEW television at the March 13th Big Business television special from her hometown in Boston. Moné did get physical at Big Business, but has yet to step into the squared circle for an official bout.

However, Moné did challenge the winner of Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale, who will be clashing at AEW Dynasty for the TBS Championship. During a recent Dynamite, Moné told Willow that she will wrestle whoever is champion at the May 26th Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. This will be when Moné’s first match will take place, something she has since confirmed on social media.

Double or nothing — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 9, 2024

The CEO will be appearing on this evening’s Dynamite as well. Stay tuned.