Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia and was broadcast on the TBS station. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Adam Copeland defeated Penta El Zero Miedo in the show opener. Afterward Brody King and Julia Hart attacked Copeland, with Hart attempting to spit the black mist in Copeland’s eyes. Willow would run out to make the save and fight the House of Black off. Backstage, Copeland and Willow agree to tag against King and Hart on next week’s show.

-The Young Bucks did indeed air footage of the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident and used it to advance their storyline with FTR. You can see the footage and read what happened in it here.

-Will Ospreay cut a promo and took shots at Triple H in response to the reported “dirt” that WWE was talking about him. He joked that Triple H was only in the position he was in because he was “grinding on his old boss’s daughter.”

Will Ospreay just said Paul Levesque is only in position that he's because of grinding the boss' daughter… and in no position of telling him what the GRIND is. DAWG, WHAT IS HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/LAZOwBsOCZ — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 11, 2024

-Kazuachika Okada accepted PAC’s challenge for Dynasty, with Okada’s Continental Championship on the line.

UPDATED CARD FOR AEW DYNASTY:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-The Young Bucks vs. FTR for tag team tournament finals for the AEW tag team championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC for the AEW Continental Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. The House of Black

-Mercedes Moné was doing an interview backstage but the lights went out and she was attacked by a mystery assailant.