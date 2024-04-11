CM Punk responds.

On tonight’s AEW Dynamite the Young Bucks aired security footage of the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and Jack Perry from the All In London pay-per-view last summer. The incident led to AEW firing Punk, with the Second City Saint now back in WWE. You can read the full story about what the footage showed was here.

Punk gave his thoughts on AEW’s decision to air the footage on his personal Instagram. The former world champion shared a photo of former U.S. President George W. Bush with the sign “Mission Accomplished” hanging in the background.

Whether the decision to air the footage reflects on AEW’s television ratings remains to be seen.