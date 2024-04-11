An injury may have occurred during the AEW Rampage taping last night.

After AEW Dynamite, TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart wrestled “Legit” Leyla Hirsch for a match taped for AEW Rampage this Friday. During the bout, it seemed like Hart may have injured her shoulder.

Hart, whose shoulder was wrapped, took a hard hit and fell to the ground. Hart was knocked down to the entry ramp by Hirsch’s dive. Hart rushed straight to the corner and sat against the buckles, where she chatted with the referee, before Hirsch ultimately threw her back into the ring.

Hirsch went back to the ring and tried to move towards her, but she kicked her away, knocked her down into a tiny bundle, and pinned her for a quick finish to the match.

Following the bout, Hart was escorted to the back.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)