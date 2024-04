Matches were taped for this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub on Wednesday night.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are quick-match spoiler results from the taping in Charleston, W.V.

* Action Andretti defeated Isaiah Kassidy.

* Christopher Daniels pinned Cole Karter with the BME.

* In a Proving Ground Match, ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Rhett Titus.

ROH On HonorClub airs every Thursday at 7/6.