WWE has released a new playlist on its Youtube channel highlighting the feud between The Bloodline (WWE Unidsputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) and former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The video description reads as follows:

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline runs deep. Watch the history between McIntyre and Roman Reigns’ faction to see why he isn’t ready to forgive former member Jey Uso.

This feud culminated in 2022 with McIntyre battling Reigns for the title at Clash at the Castle, a match he had won until Solo Sikoa debuted and cost him the match. Check out the full playlist below.