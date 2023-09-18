This week AEW invades Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York for its annual Grand Slam events, which includes Dynamite Grand Slam (current card here) and Rampage Grand Slam (current card here).

One of the marquee matchups on Dynamite Grand Slam will be ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli battling NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston in a title-for-title showdown, a rivalry that dates back to both men’s days in ROH in the early 2010s. AEW has released a new video detailing the epic hatred both men have for one another on its company Youtube channel. You can check it out in full below.