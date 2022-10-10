WWE has released a new video playlist showing the formation of Degeneration-X during the height of the Attitude Eras, as well as them coming back together years later. This is being done to promote this evening’s Raw, which will have a DX reunion. Check it out below.

WWE has also released the latest edition of their weekly Youtube series “Canvas 2 Canvas.” The caption reads, “The Intercontinental Champion and his fellow Imperium members, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, receive their first group painting as artist Rob Schamberger explores the stable’s impact on SmackDown.”