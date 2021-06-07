The WWE Draft is reportedly returning this fall.

The current plan for the 2021 WWE Draft is to hold Night 1 on Monday, August 30 during RAW, and Night 2 on Friday, September 3 during SmackDown, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

The August 30 RAW is currently scheduled for the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The September 3 SmackDown is currently scheduled for the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 2020 WWE Draft was held on October 9 and October 12. WWE held both a Superstar Shakeup and a Draft in 2019.

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 WWE Draft.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.