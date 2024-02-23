A new match is to be added to this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes, the Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) will be defending their women’s tag team titles at the event’s Kickoff Show. Elimination Chamber takes place from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Look for a Women’s Tag Team Championship match to be announced as part of the Kickoff show for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 23, 2024

CURRENT LINEUP FOR ELIMINATION CHAMBER:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match:

Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate)