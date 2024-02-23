A TNA talent meeting is scheduled for this Saturday before the TV taping in New Orleans, confirmed by PWInsider.com.

Earlier reports suggest that some believe Len Asper, the head of Anthem, will be present at the meeting.

A leaked letter from members of the TNA roster requested that Anthem meet with Scott D’Amore to resolve their issues. However, it appears there won’t be a meeting with D’Amore. Instead, Anthem will meet with the talents on Saturday.

This puts the talents in a peculiar situation, as they will be working on Friday without having their concerns addressed beforehand. Nonetheless, as of today, the meeting is set for Saturday.