WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can out the spoilers for the show below:

Tiffany Stratton defeated Liv Morgan

Bron Breakker defeated Dante Chen in his SmackDown in-ring debut

A hype video for the new team of Ashante Adonis & Cedric Alexander aired

Two backstage segments with The Bloodline aired

New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

LA Knight & Drew McIntyre ended in a DQ

The men’s Elimination Chamber participants brawled to close the show