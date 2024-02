AEW returns to TNT for a new episode of Rampage tonight that was taped this past Wednesday night after the Dynamite event from Tulsa, OK.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Friday night program that airs on TNT includes the following:

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & Bryan Keith

Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager

The Young Bucks in action

Sammy Guevara speaks