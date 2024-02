AEW will hold Collision from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,006 tickets and there are 595 left. The show is set up for 2,601 seats.

They’ve sold 218 tickets in the last four days. Here is the updated card for the show:

Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

Jay White, Billy Gunn & Austin Gunn of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang in trios action