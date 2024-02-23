The Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line as The Kabuki Warriors defend the gold against Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae in a match scheduled for the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show.

WWE presents the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, which will air on Peacock. The pre-show starts at 4am ET while the main card starts at 5am ET. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40): Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (Winner Challenges Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40): Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect

