WWE is reportedly keeping quiet on Kyle O’Reilly’s status following the “Takeover: 31” main event with WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor on Sunday.

Fightful Select reports that there really isn’t an update on O’Reilly as of today. They were not able to get any real updates on O’Reilly from backstage at the NXT tapings last night, and were only told that WWE is playing things close to the vest. WWE also did not get back with comments or an update on O’Reilly when asked.

WWE announced earlier in the week that O’Reilly suffered several broken teeth, but was being evaluated for other potential injuries. He appeared in a backstage segment on last night’s NXT show, but that was it.

Stay tuned for updates on O’Reilly. You can click here for the latest on Balor’s status after suffering an injury at Takeover.

