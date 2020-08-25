WWE Reportedly Pulls RAW Underground Segments from This Week’s Show

WWE reportedly scrapped several RAW Underground segments from this week’s show.

The first nixed RAW Underground segment saw MMA Horsewoman Jessamyn Duke face an enhancement talent in a match that went around one minute, according to Fightful Select. Duke received high praise for her striking in the segment. After the win, Marina Shafir, who fought last week in the appearance with Duke and Shayna Baszler, took on another enhancement talent, which also did not air.

Another RAW Underground segment was nixed with Titus O’Neil. Titus was given a spotlight on RAW Underground but the appearance evolved into a fight with Riddick Moss.

Finally, Ivar’s fight with Dolph Ziggler was also nixed. Angel Garza ended up getting involved in that nixed segment, which ended with big bumps everywhere.

Ziggler and Ivar did work RAW Underground this week, but in action that also involved Erik and The Hurt Business. WWE had Ziggler vs. Ivar advertised going into RAW this week.

There’s no word yet on why WWE nixed these RAW Underground segments this week, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.