WWE reportedly has plans for two big Premium Live Events in May 2023.

A new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics notes that WWE Backlash is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, while the King & Queen of the Ring event is booked for Saturday, May 27. There’s no word yet on the locations.

Backlash 2023 will reportedly not have the “WrestleMania Backlash” title that we saw in 2021 and 2022.

The King & Queen of the Ring event would be held during Memorial Day Weekend, which is when AEW usually holds their Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The event is booked for May 28 this year. Xavier Woods most recently became King of the Ring at Crown Jewel 2021, which is where Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Below is an updated look at WWE Premium Live Events for 2023:

* Saturday, April 1: WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, April 1: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Sunday, April 2: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA

* Saturday, May 6: WWE Backlash from TBA

* Saturday, May 27: WWE King & Queen of the Ring from TBA

* Saturday, July 1: WWE Money In the Bank from the O2 Arena in London, England

* Saturday, August 5: WWE SummerSlam from Ford Field in Detroit, MI

