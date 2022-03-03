There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return.

As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that the optimistic return date for Asuka is around spring, which is late March through late June. It was also said that no creative plans for Asuka have been pitched because she’s still not cleared for a return.

It was noted that as of February, Asuka was still listed on WWE’s internal inactive list, while wrestlers like Xavier Woods were removed, even though he still hasn’t returned to action from the calf muscle tear suffered in mid-January. Wrestlers in WWE noted how they have not heard any updates on Asuka in quite a while, and past being seen in Los Angeles last month, there hasn’t been much said about the former RAW Women’s Champion.

Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July.

Stay tuned for more on Asuka’s WWE status.

