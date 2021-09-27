The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view has been announced for St. Louis.

It was announced today that The Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

This marks the largest event to host the Royal Rumble ever. The Dome’s full-stadium setup holds 67,277 fans for NFL games, and 40,000 for other half-stadium setup events such as basketball games. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 11am ET via Ticketmaster.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The City of St. Louis is thrilled to host Royal Rumble at the Dome at America’s Center in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “St. Louis has the best sports scene in the country, and Royal Rumble will enhance it even more. This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season.”

WWE confirmed that The Rumble will be headlined by the 30-man Rumble Match and the 30-Woman Rumble Match.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.