– Below is the WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. The Kickoff will feature RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair defending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The Kickoff panel features Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg, and with WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and JBL.

– WWE posted this new video of Adam Pearce granting Nikki Cross her spot in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

There are now 16 open spots in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Cross joins Natalya (at #30), Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Tamina Snuka as confirmed entrants.

