WWE’s official Twitter account has released a new promo showing company star Elias singing about his participation in tonight’s Royal Rumble matchup. Elias has originally declared for the annual elimination bout, but was removed from all mentions when competitors continued to be announced. Check his promo below.

Tonight, @IAmEliasWWE is planning on singing his way to victory in the Men’s #RoyalRumble match! pic.twitter.com/IS8X3tPaDp — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021

The official WWE Network Twitter has released footage of the WrestleMania sign arriving to the ThunderDome, a signature staple of every Royal Rumble show as superstars tend to point towards their destiny. Check it out below.