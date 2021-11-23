WWE Shop is now selling Bella Twins signature Championship belts.
The title is a replica of the Divas Championship with a redesigned look to honor both the WWE Hall of Famers.
Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available for $499.99 The following description is listed:
Want a title that’s Double Trouble? Look no further than the Bella Twins Signature Series Championship Title! We’ve taken the Classic Divas Championship which was held by both Nikki & Brie and added a dash of Twin Magic to create a fitting tribute to this iconic Hall of Fame duo.