WWE Shop is selling Brock Lesnar signature series replica Title belts for $499.
Fans can get their own belt and pre-ordering is now available. Fans can check out the championship by clicking here. The following description is listed:
To Commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Beast Incarnate’s explosive WWE debut, WWE shop has created a Brock Lesnar Signature Series Replica Title. Get yours today and celebrate the remarkable career of The Next Big Thing or get taken to Suplex City!
- Plate Material: Zinc Alloy
- Strap Material: Polyurethane
- Strap Dimensions: 56.63″ x 11.38″, thickness 6mm.
- Largest Waist Size: 46″
- Weight: 8.05 lbs
- Snap Fasteners
- Custom Strap
- 10 Black Swarovski Crystals
Plate Length and Width
- Main Plate: 13.75″ x 10.38″
- First Side Plate: 4.25″ x 4.38″
- Second Side Plate: 3.38″ x 3.5″
- Third Side Plate: 2.9″ x 2.9″
Plate Thickness
-
Main Plate: 6mm
-
First Side Plate: 6mm
-
Second Side Plate: 6mm
-
Third Side Plate: 6mm