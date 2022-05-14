According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.796 million, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 1.919 million. They scored a rating of 0.4 for both hours of the broadcast.

The blue-brand featured RK-Bro confronting The Bloodline, which set up a unification matchup for the WWE tag team championship, as well as Ronda Rousey taking on Raquel Rodriguez in singles-action.

In terms of competition WWE was going up against the NBA playoffs, as well as the normal Friday night lineup of Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, 20/20, Dateline, and The Blacklist.

Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.