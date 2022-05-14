On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One spoke about a gig that he and his brother Jeff got with WWE back in 1995, where they were guardsmen for the King of the Ring special. During that night Hardy recalls nearly getting knocked unconscious by a fountain drink that someone threw at his head. Check out the full story below.

On getting the gig as guardsmen:

We ended up getting that gig, they told us, “Hey, we need you to come up a day early.” We’re booked for the televisions after to the PPV, and, “We have a role for you on the show.” We’re like, “Oh my God, are they going to have us wrestle or do dark matches? This is so cool.” We got up there and then they had these big jester outfits and they’re for big bodybuilder guys that did it the previous years. So they’re baggy on us, and loose, which was so funny. Me and Jeff found so much comedy in that. Then we went out and obviously did the doors. I know I had an earpiece in and they would say, “Open the door. Close the door.” The directions were very simple.

Says he got hit in the head by a drink filled with ice and was nearly knocked unconscious:

I just had to listen to the earpiece. I just remember it was kind of static-y, and there was one where I remember opening a door and somebody threw a drink down and it was just packed with ice and hard as a rock and it hit me in the head. I remember it almost knocked me unconscious. I remember they wanted us to be very stoic, very grim, don’t change facial expressions. I remember hitting my knees like I was about to pass out and fall, and I remember Jeff going [snickers loudly under his breath]. I tried all I could to regain my composure and just try and remain stoic and keep a straight face. That was my biggest laughable moment about that.

