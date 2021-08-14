According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.499 million viewers overnight, an increase of 22.1% and the company’s largest audience since December 25th 2020. They scored a rating of 0.6 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was number one for the evening.

Featured on the show was Shinsuke Nakamura winning the Intercontinental championship and John Cena trading words with Universal champion Roman Reigns. The blue brand only finished behind Secret Celebrity Renovation in terms of total viewership.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.